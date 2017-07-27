Foster (shoulder) has been cleared for all training camp activity, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It was recently announced that Foster was expected to be cleared for camp, making Thursday's announcement a mere confirmation. The 2017 first-round pick will be competing with Malcolm Smith for a starting linebacker slot.

