Foster's former girlfriend -- who pressed charges against him for domestic violence in February -- said through her attorney that she fabricated the report of an assault in an effort to "trash his career" after the linebacker dumped her, Kurtis Alexander of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is quite the development as Foster's April 30 plea deadline approaches. The Santa Clara County prosecutors involved with the case have yet to announce whether they will proceed with the charges filed against the linebacker. The 49ers have insisted that they want to let the legal process play out throughout this whole timeline. GM John Lynch did clearly state that he would cut Foster if the allegations regarding his assault proved to be true, so the woman's statements Wednesday could dramatically change how this story unfolds.