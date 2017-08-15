49ers' Reuben Foster: Announced as starter
Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Foster is the starter at right outside linebacker, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This news should come as no surprise after Foster's strong training camp and the fact that he lined up with the starters during Friday's preseason opener. Shanahan did add that the rookie could lose the job if he takes his foot off the gas, but if the positive feedback we have been hearing throughout camp is true, then that likely won't be an issue with Foster. Assuming he holds onto the job, the 2017 first-round pick would immediately become an impact IDP option with a high potential for tackles and the occasional interception.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Performs well in debut•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Suffers minor ankle injury•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Takes first-team reps Monday•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Starting role could come sooner•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Picks off third pass of camp•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: All clear for camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...