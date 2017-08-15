Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Foster is the starter at right outside linebacker, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This news should come as no surprise after Foster's strong training camp and the fact that he lined up with the starters during Friday's preseason opener. Shanahan did add that the rookie could lose the job if he takes his foot off the gas, but if the positive feedback we have been hearing throughout camp is true, then that likely won't be an issue with Foster. Assuming he holds onto the job, the 2017 first-round pick would immediately become an impact IDP option with a high potential for tackles and the occasional interception.