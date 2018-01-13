49ers' Reuben Foster: Arrested for marijuana possession
Foster (neck) was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Foster received a charge of second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he attended college prior to his rookie campaign in 2017. Despite playing just 10 games due to injury, the middle linebacker ranked second on the 49ers with 72 tackles (59 solo). Both the team and the NFL will allow the legal system to work itself out before implementing any sort of punishment, but a fine and/or suspension may be on the horizon.
