Foster was arrested for domestic-violence battery Saturday night at the team's hotel in Tampa, Fla., the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Foster missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

It's not clear exactly what Foster was arrested for as he was still in jail and bond had not been posted as of the time of this report. He's very unlikely to play Sunday and his tenure with the team could be over as the 49ers have said they have a zero-tolerance domestic-violence policy. It's the latest in a string of off-field issues for Foster. He missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension for violations of the NFL personal conduct and substances of abuse policies. Foster was arrested twice in the first month and a half of this year, first for marijuana possession and later for domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. His accuser recanted the domestic violence allegations and the charges were dropped. However, he's serving two years of probation for the misdemeanor weapons charge, which could compound his latest legal problems.