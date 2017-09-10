49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said X-rays on Foster's ankle came back negative, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Foster had to be carted off in the first quarter after suffering what looked to be a serious injury, but he was able to walk back to the 49ers' sideline -- albeit with a noticeable limp -- early in the second quarter. He was unable to rejoin the game, finishing with three solo tackles (one for a loss) in a brief but impressive NFL regular-season debut. Ray-Ray Armstrong took advantage of Foster's absence to tie for second on the team with six tackles (five solo). Foster said he doesn't expect to miss much time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.