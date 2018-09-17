49ers' Reuben Foster: Back from suspension
Foster (suspension) is eligible to play in Week 3, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Foster was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Now that Week 2 has passed he's eligible to practice with the team again and he can play in Sunday's game against Kansas City. He's expected to start at middle linebacker.
