49ers' Reuben Foster: Booked on domestic-violence charge
Foster was arrested Saturday at the 49ers' team hotel in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic-violence battery charge, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Foster missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
At the time of this report, Foster remains in jail and had not posted bond. After his latest transgression, Foster is very unlikely to play Sunday and could be cut loose by the 49ers, who previously announced a zero-tolerance domestic-violence policy. Foster's history of off-field problems won't help his case for remaining with the organization, as he missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension for violations of the NFL personal conduct and substances of abuse policies. Foster was arrested twice in the first month and a half of this year, first for marijuana possession and later for domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. His accuser recanted the domestic-violence allegations and the charges were dropped. However, he's serving two years of probation for the misdemeanor weapons charge, which could compound his latest legal problems.
