Felony charges against Foster were dropped after a judge ruled there is insufficient evidence to proceed with domestic violence accusations, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Foster was originally accused of three felony charges in relation to a February arrest involving his girlfriend. With those charges dropped, Foster now has a clear path to return to the 49ers. However, Maiocco adds that Foster remains on the hook for a misdemeanor charge for possession of an assault weapon, so he could still be facing discipline from the league in advance of the 2018 season.