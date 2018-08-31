Foster (concussion, suspension) played in Thursday's preaseason finale against the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Foster recorded two solo tackles and played 19 defensive snaps after suffering a concussion in last Saturday's preseason game against the Colts. The 24-year-old quickly cleared the concussion protocol but won't be available until Week 3 as he serves a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

