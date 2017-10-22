49ers' Reuben Foster: Cleared to play but held out
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Foster (ribs) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the fourth quarter but was held out by coaching staff, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Foster being cleared to return is good for his long-term outlook, and it makes sense that coaches would want to hold their young linebacker out of a game that got away from San Francisco early. Foster and the 49ers will look to record their first win against the surging Eagles in Week 8.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable to return with ribs injury•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Returns from five-game absence•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Will start in return•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely back for Week 7•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Inactive Sunday•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...