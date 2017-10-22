According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Foster (ribs) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the fourth quarter but was held out by coaching staff, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Foster being cleared to return is good for his long-term outlook, and it makes sense that coaches would want to hold their young linebacker out of a game that got away from San Francisco early. Foster and the 49ers will look to record their first win against the surging Eagles in Week 8.

