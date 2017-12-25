49ers' Reuben Foster: Dealing with stinger
Foster suffered a shoulder stinger against Jacksonville on Sunday but is expected to play against the Rams in Week 17, Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman reports.
Foster's IDP owners might want to follow his practice participation levels throughout the week in case the 49ers decide to play it safe with their young star linebacker in a meaningless contest, but he wasn't expected to miss any time immediately following the upset of Jacksonville.
