49ers' Reuben Foster: Enters concussion protocol
Foster has entered the league's concussion protocol, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Foster, who left Saturday's preseason game to be evaluated for a head injury, doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the field. Brock Coyle figures to start at middle linebacker in Foster's stead during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.
