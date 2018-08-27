Foster has entered the league's concussion protocol, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Foster, who left Saturday's preseason game to be evaluated for a head injury, doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the field. Brock Coyle figures to start at middle linebacker in Foster's stead during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.

