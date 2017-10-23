49ers' Reuben Foster: Expected to play Sunday
Foster (ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles.
The MRI and X-rays taken on Foster's ribs returned negative Monday, which isn't entirely surprising after coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Foster had actually been cleared to return to Sunday's blowout. Barring a setback in practice this week, the Alabama product should be ready to go for Sunday's difficult matchup with the Eagles.
