Foster (ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles.

The MRI and X-rays taken on Foster's ribs returned negative Monday, which isn't entirely surprising after coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Foster had actually been cleared to return to Sunday's blowout. Barring a setback in practice this week, the Alabama product should be ready to go for Sunday's difficult matchup with the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories