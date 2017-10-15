Foster (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is considered likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foster played just 11 defensive snaps in his NFL debut in Week 1 before departing with a right high-ankle sprain, resulting in him missing the 49ers' subsequent four games. After about a month to recover from the injury, the rookie looks to be approaching full health, though he was a limited practice participant throughout the week. If he's indeed active Sunday, Foster would likely reclaim a starting role at linebacker, but he could see a lesser-than-normal snap count with the 49ers perhaps eager to ease him back in.