Foster (shoulder) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Broncos, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Foster was limited in practice Thursday due to a mild AC joint sprain, but it isn't very serious. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently stated that Foster would start at right outside linebacker, meaning he could start Saturday and be pulled relatively soon so as to avoid further aggravating his AC joint sprain.

