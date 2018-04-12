Foster has been charged with three felonies, stemming from his February arrest, ESPN.com reports.

The report relays via the Santa Clara District Attorney's office that Foster "faces charges of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon." As the legal process moves forward, Foster could also be subject to discipline from the NFL.

