49ers' Reuben Foster: Faces charges related to February incident
Foster has been charged with three felonies, stemming from his February arrest, ESPN.com reports.
The report relays via the Santa Clara District Attorney's office that Foster "faces charges of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon." As the legal process moves forward, Foster could also be subject to discipline from the NFL.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Status on team will be determined by owner•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Will head to court Feb. 28•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Facing more legal trouble•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Arrested for marijuana possession•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Suffers another stinger•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely to be limited in practice this week•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...