49ers' Reuben Foster: Facing more legal trouble
Foster (neck) was arrested on charges relating to domestic violence Sunday in Los Gatos, California, Sarah Ravani and Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle report.
This marks Foster's second arrest within a month in what has been a nightmare start to the offseason for the young linebacker. His first occurred on Jan. 12 for possession of marijuana. Any sort of punishment from the 49ers and the NFL won't come until after this pair of incidents work their way through the legal system.
