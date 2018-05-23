Felony charges against Foster were dropped Wednesday after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to proceed with domestic violence accusations against the linebacker, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Foster faced three felony charges in relation to a February arrest involving his girlfriend, who later recanted her claims of domestic violence. With the charges now dropped, Foster has a clear path to return to the 49ers for his second NFL season. However, Maiocco adds that Foster remains on the hook for a misdemeanor charge for possession of an assault weaponm so he could still be facing discipline from the league in advance of the 2018 campaign.