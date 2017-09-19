49ers' Reuben Foster: Gets rid of walking boot
Foster (ankle) ditched the walking boot on his right foot Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain in his professional debut, Foster was expected to miss approximately one month. Tuesday's development may mean he's in the midst of a quicker than expected recovery, but the 49ers surely won't press their luck with the 2017 first-round selection. As long as he's sidelined, expect Ray-Ray Armstrong to get the nod at weakside linebacker.
