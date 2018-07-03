Foster received a two-game suspension Tuesday for violations of the personal conduct and substances of abuse policies, the 49ers' official site reports.

Foster was arrested twice in the first month and a half of this year, first for marijuana possession and later for domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. His legal woes dragged into the offseason program, but shortly before the draft his accuser recanted the domestic violence allegations. Within six weeks, he was scot-free legally, but the preceding incidents were enough to earn a suspension from the commissioner's office. Upon serving the ban, Foster will be eligible to play Week 3 at Kansas City.