49ers' Reuben Foster: Gets two-game ban
Foster received a two-game suspension Tuesday for violations of the personal conduct and substances of abuse policies, the 49ers' official site reports.
Foster was arrested twice in the first month and a half of this year, first for marijuana possession and later for domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. His legal woes dragged into the offseason program, but shortly before the draft his accuser recanted the domestic violence allegations. Within six weeks, he was scot-free legally, but the preceding incidents were enough to earn a suspension from the commissioner's office. Upon serving the ban, Foster will be eligible to play Week 3 at Kansas City.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Legal issues resolved•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Misdemeanor charges also dropped•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Felony charges dropped•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Ruling scheduled for May 23•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Accuser recants domestic violence claims•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: May ultimately be released•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
PPR isn't Ezekiel Elliott's best format, but if he's there for you at No. 4 you shouldn't pass...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Picking fifth overall in a PPR league puts Steelers receiver Antonio Brown -- and his unbelievably...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 6 overall spot in a PPR league,...