Foster (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against Washington.

Foster's inactive status comes as a bit of a surprise after it was announced that he was likely to play, despite the questionable tag. He's played just 11 snaps all season due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, and he'll have to wait until next week's game against Dallas to get back on the field.

