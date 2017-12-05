49ers' Reuben Foster: Leads team with seven tackles
Foster recorded seven tackles (all solo) in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Seven tackles seems a bit low for San Francisco's defensive captain, but it was actually an impressive total when you consider the Bears ran just 36 offensive plays, the lowest total by a 49ers' opponent since 1991. While their improved quarterback play (and in turn, increased offensive ball control) is partially to blame, this steep of a snap count drop seems unsustainable, so we could see a return to his usual double-digit totals sooner rather than later.
