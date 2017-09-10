49ers' Reuben Foster: Leaves game with leg injury
Foster left Sunday's game with a lower right leg injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The Niners' rookie appeared to have buckled his ankle while attempting to make an open-field tackle. The severity is somewhat unknown at the moment, but Foster did need a cart to leave the field, which suggests it could serious.
