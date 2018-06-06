Foster pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor weapons charge that resulted in two years probation, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Foster's legal worries are now behind him, but that doesn't prevent the league for taking some action in terms of a suspension following a trio of incidents that have now been resolved. Regardless, the path appears to be clearing for Foster to return to his role as the starting middle linebacker for the 49ers at some point during 2018.