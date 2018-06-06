Foster pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was sentenced to two years of probation and 240 hours of community service, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Assuming he completes the terms of his probation, Foster's legal worries are now behind him following a tumultuous offseason. Even so, Foster could still be on the hook for a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy while the league continues to review multiple incidents. In any case, Foster's path appears clear to sticking on the 49ers' roster in 2018 and resuming his role as the team's starting middle linebacker at some point in 2018.