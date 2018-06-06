49ers' Reuben Foster: Legal issues resolved
Foster pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was sentenced to two years of probation and 240 hours of community service, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Assuming he completes the terms of his probation, Foster's legal worries are now behind him following a tumultuous offseason. Even so, Foster could still be on the hook for a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy while the league continues to review multiple incidents. In any case, Foster's path appears clear to sticking on the 49ers' roster in 2018 and resuming his role as the team's starting middle linebacker at some point in 2018.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Misdemeanor charges also dropped•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Felony charges dropped•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Ruling scheduled for May 23•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Accuser recants domestic violence claims•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: May ultimately be released•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Won't participate in offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...