49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely back for Week 7
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Foster (ankle) will return for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Per Can Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Foster took part in Wednesday's practice, after logging limited sessions all last week. He seemed to be on track to return for Sunday's eventual 26-24 loss to the Redskins, but he was ruled out in a game-time decision. With Navorro Bowman no longer around, there's little question Foster will have a three-down role, which should allow for immediate IDP utility. The rookie figures to have plenty of tackle opportunities if he's activated for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...