49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Foster (ankle) will return for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Per Can Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Foster took part in Wednesday's practice, after logging limited sessions all last week. He seemed to be on track to return for Sunday's eventual 26-24 loss to the Redskins, but he was ruled out in a game-time decision. With Navorro Bowman no longer around, there's little question Foster will have a three-down role, which should allow for immediate IDP utility. The rookie figures to have plenty of tackle opportunities if he's activated for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.