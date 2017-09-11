49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely has high-ankle sprain
Foster is believed to have a high-ankle sprain and likely will miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The No. 31 overall pick in this year's draft, Foster started his career fast with three tackles (one for loss) on 11 snaps Sunday against Carolina, but he had to be carted off late in the first quarter with an injury that appeared serious. His quick return to the sideline was promising, but he never re-entered the game and now seems likely to miss time. Foster's three-down role portended IDP value, and an absence should ensure that Navorro Bowman rarely leaves the field. Ray-Ray Armstrong replaced Foster at weak-side linebacker in Sunday's game, finishing with six tackles (five solo) while playing 45 of 67 defensive snaps. Bowman had a quiet game in the middle with just five tackles (three solo) on 66 snaps.
