49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely to be limited in practice this week
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Foster (shoulder) will be limited in practices this week, but the linebacker is expected to suit up Sunday against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Foster sustained a right shoulder stinger in the Week 16 win over the Jaguars, but played 61 snaps during the contest and collected five tackles. Per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, Shanahan said Foster's stinger isn't related to the surgery he required prior to the 2017 NFL Draft to repair a torn labrum, so the 49ers don't seem too concerned about his health heading into the season finale. Foster should take on a full workload Sunday if he doesn't endure any setbacks during practice this week.
