Foster (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Foster has missed two consecutive games due to a hamstring injury, and continues to progress in his recovery. The 2017 first-round pick appears to have a legitimate shot of suiting up against the Buccaneers' on Sunday, but may need to fully participate in practice at least once before retaking the field. If Foster were unable to go Week 12, Malcolm Smith would once again slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories