49ers' Reuben Foster: Limited practice Wednesday
Foster (ankle/ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Foster has both ankle and rib injuries in tow, which represent the high-ankle sprain that forced a stretch of five DNPs and the rib issue from Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. While he was cleared to return to the latter, the coaching staff opted to keep Foster on the sideline with less than a quarter remaining. The rookie middle linebacker was donning a no-contact blue jersey at Wednesday's session, per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, so Foster's status will be monitored closely as the weekend draws closer.
