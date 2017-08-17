49ers' Reuben Foster: Limited with mild AC joint sprain
Foster was limited in Thursday's practice with a mild AC joint sprain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
This is reportedly a different injury than the undisclosed one Foster had been dealing with before, and he was unable to take part in any contact drills as a result. Foster was recently named the starter at right outside linebacker for the 49ers, so it's likely the team doesn't rush him back out onto the practice field with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.
