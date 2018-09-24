Foster (suspension) made his first start Sunday, recording seven tackles (six solo) in a loss to the Chiefs.

Rookie Fred Warner -- who filled in for Foster during his suspension -- remained at the Mike position, pushing Foster to weakside linebacker. The lineup shift shouldn't affect either linebacker's IDP value, as both remained on the field on passing downs. Foster did suffer an injury scare in the fourth quarter, but he sat out just one play, which accounted for the only defensive snap that he missed Sunday.