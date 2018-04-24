49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday that Foster won't remain with the team "if these charges are proven true", ESPN.com reports.

Lynch is referring to Foster's felony domestic violence charge from a February arrest. The linebacker is being kept away from the 49ers while the legal process plays out, and he eventually could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Foster has a plea hearing scheduled for April 30.

