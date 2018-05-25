Foster's misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana was dismissed Friday after the linebacker successfully completed a diversion course, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Separate from the felony domestic violence charges that were dropped Wednesday, Foster was previously in legal trouble for a Jan. 12 event in which the linebacker was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Despite those chargers being dropped, Foster could still be subject to the NFL's substance-abuse policy in 2018.