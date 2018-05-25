49ers' Reuben Foster: Misdemeanor charges also dropped
Foster's misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana was dismissed Friday after the linebacker successfully completed a diversion course, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Separate from the felony domestic violence charges that were dropped Wednesday, Foster was previously in legal trouble for a Jan. 12 event in which the linebacker was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Despite those chargers being dropped, Foster could still be subject to the NFL's substance-abuse policy in 2018.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Felony charges dropped•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Ruling scheduled for May 23•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Accuser recants domestic violence claims•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: May ultimately be released•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Won't participate in offseason workouts•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Faces charges related to February incident•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....