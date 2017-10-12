Foster (ankle) wasn't a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Getting on the practice field is a good sign for Foster, the rookie first-round pick who hasn't touched the game field since injuring his ankle just 11 snaps into his career. Foster will likely need a practice at full speed, though, before he jumps back into game action.