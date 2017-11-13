49ers' Reuben Foster: Notches double-digit tackles
Foster wrapped up 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.
Foster followed up his impressive 14-tackle performance last week with another double-digit total in the 49ers' first win of the season. The rookie was on the field for all 66 of the team's defensive snaps and has become the defacto leader of a young defensive squad. As long as he is healthy, the middle linebacker is proving to be a must-own fantasy asset in IDP formats.
