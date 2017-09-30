Play

Foster (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Foster was never expected to play this week, so this decision does not come as a surprise. He was originally expected to miss a month after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener, so Week 5 would be a more likely return scenario.

