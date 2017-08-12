Foster (ankle) started Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs and finished with two tackles (both solo) and a pass defense.

The rookie looked spry in his first official NFL action, putting to rest any issues with the minor ankle injury he suffered during practice Wednesday. Foster's best play came in the first quarter when jumped a route in the end zone and deflected what would have been a sure touchdown from Alex Smith. The 23-year-old has all the physical tools to be an impact linebacker in the pros, but his unexpected success in coverage could be the finishing touch on locking up the outside linebacker job vacated by the injured Malcolm Smith (pectoral).