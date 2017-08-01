49ers' Reuben Foster: Picks off third pass of camp
Foster has racked up three interceptions in just four days of practices since training camp kicked off, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Alabama standout did not record an interception during his three-year college career, but he has clearly made strides in the coverage department just four days into camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan showered praise on his rookie linebacker, acknowledging the adjustments Foster made to read the play correctly and secure the pick after getting burned by the same setup a day prior. The first-round pick is currently practicing with the second unit, but if he continues to play at a high level throughout camp and the preseason, then Foster could challenge projected starters Malcolm Smith or Ahmad Brooks at one of the outside linebacker positions.
