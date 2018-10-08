49ers' Reuben Foster: Plays through shoulder injury
Foster suffered a shoulder injury Sunday, but he remained in the contest and finished with three tackles (all solo) in a loss to the Cardinals.
Foster's injury didn't force him out of the game, which bodes well for his prospects to suit up against the Packers next Monday. There were only 27 defensive tackles up for grabs Sunday, which was the main reason Foster's tackle total was unusually low (no defensive player with more than four tackles).
