49ers' Reuben Foster: Practices in full
Foster (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Foster exited Sunday's loss to the Rams during the fourth quarter due to a right shoulder injury, but appears to be fully healthy to begin the week. The second-year linebacker does not appear to be in any danger of missing San Francisco's game against the Cardinals in Week 8.
