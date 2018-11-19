Foster (hamstring) is practicing and appears "ready to returnCam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News," Cam Inman reports.

Foster appears to have put the 49ers' bye to good use. The 2017 first-round pick has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring issue, but now appears to be nearing a return to health. Wednesday's first practice report of the week will bring an official word on Foster's health.

