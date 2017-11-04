Foster (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Foster started the week with an ankle injury as well, but the ribs are the lone injury left on the injury report. The 49ers already have seven players ruled out for Sunday's game for their seven inactives, and he was a limited practice participant this week.

