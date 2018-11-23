Foster (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of the 49ers' bye, Foster logged limited practices all week. Clearly, his hamstring is still bothering him, but he appears to be closing in on putting an end to a two-game absence. In 16 career contests, Foster has averaged 6.3 tackles per game.

