Foster (ankle/ribs) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Foster could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He has the potential to emerge as an IDP stalwart if he can actually get on the field and stay there.

