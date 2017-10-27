49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable for Week 8
Foster (ankle/ribs) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Foster could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He has the potential to emerge as an IDP stalwart if he can actually get on the field and stay there.
