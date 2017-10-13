49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable to return for Sunday
Roster (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
A limited practice participant all week, Foster hopes to play for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the first quarter of his first NFL game in Week 1. Regardless of his status for this weekend, the Niners displayed confidence in Foster with their decision to release Navorro Bowman on Friday. The rookie first-round pick may be eased back into action, but he should eventually have a three-down role that's conducive to IDP production.
