49ers' Reuben Foster: Questionable to return with ribs injury
Foster injured his ribs during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Foster was seeing his first action since Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, but had his return cut short. It is a disappointing setback for the 49ers, as they recently released long-time anchor NaVorro Bowman and were hoping to see Foster step into a starting role. Ray Ray Armstrong figures to see additional snaps as long as Foster is out.
More News
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Returns from five-game absence•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Will start in return•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Likely back for Week 7•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Inactive Sunday•
-
49ers' Reuben Foster: Expected to return to action Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...