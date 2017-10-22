Foster injured his ribs during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Foster was seeing his first action since Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, but had his return cut short. It is a disappointing setback for the 49ers, as they recently released long-time anchor NaVorro Bowman and were hoping to see Foster step into a starting role. Ray Ray Armstrong figures to see additional snaps as long as Foster is out.