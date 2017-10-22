Foster injured his ribs during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Foster was seeing his first action since Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, but had his return cut short. It is a disappointing setback for the 49ers, as they recently released long-time anchor NaVorro Bowman and were hoping to see Foster step into a starting role. Ray Ray Armstrong figures to see additional snaps as long as Foster is out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...