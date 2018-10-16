49ers' Reuben Foster: Racks up nine tackles
Foster had nine tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.
An unusual game script led to a season-low three tackles for Foster last week, but he got back on track with a team-leading nine tackles against the Packers. The 49ers' field general was not limited by the minor shoulder injury he sustained last week, staying on the field for every defensive snap Monday. Foster will be very busy trying to run down the dynamic Todd Gurley in next week's division matchup against the Rams.
