49ers' Reuben Foster: Remains limited at practice
Foster (ankle) logged another limited practice session Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Foster, who has been sidelined since Week 1, appears to be nearing a return to the field. According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Foster has had two good days of practice, and the plan is to work him back into the swing of things via specific packages. Barring any setbacks, he is looking at a limited role Sunday in Washington.
